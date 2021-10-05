Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunny skies are here to stay

Morning temperatures will trend a bit cooler, and humidity will be more comfortable too.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a cold front passed through yesterday, drier air is filling in. This morning most spots dropped into the 60s and there is more where that came from. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with humidity a bit more comfortable. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s with just a few stray showers possible. If you are in one of the few spots that sees a shower, it will be brief likely with sunshine before and after. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: The rest of the work week will be mostly sunny with temperatures comfortably in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will continue to trend in the mid-60s. We are entering that time of year when you need layers. A light jacket may be needed in the morning, and you can take it off in the afternoon. With all the sunshine in the forecast, yards will have plenty of time to dry out. Showers will be back in the forecast next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Sam and Victor are fizzling out in the open Atlantic and there is just one other disturbance.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward over the next several days. By this weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States. Formation chance in the next five days is low, 10%.

