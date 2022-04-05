Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms are moving out, clear skies moving in

Skies are starting to clear as the severe weather risk is lifted.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Now that storms are on the way out, a few peaks of sunshine will be around. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s. One more round of isolated showers and storms will be around between 1-4 p.m. for areas northwest of Baton Rouge. They are not forecast to be severe. Your evening commute should run a lot smoother than the morning one… at least weatherwise. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Since there has already been 1-3 inches of rainfall today, there is still a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. Halena, and Tangipahoa Parishes.

Keep an eye out for those typical problem spots on the roadways.

Up Next: Wednesday will be muggy. Temperatures will start near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Then, a dry cold front will come through. The rest of the 7-day forecast is looking clear but will trend cooler. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday morning and afternoon conditions will be mostly sunny in the 70s. Friday is the coolest day in the forecast with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs just shy of 70°. The clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend. There will be plenty of sun for the Strawberry Festival. Temperatures will rebound next week as rain returns to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

