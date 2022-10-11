Tuesday AM Forecast: Showers will move in ahead of the next cold front

Showers are back in the forecast for a limited time.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is going to make a big comeback through the day today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s as the humidity climbs. Tonight, it will be noticeably muggier with temperatures in the upper 60s all night.

Up Next: Rain is back in the forecast on Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers across south Louisiana will bring most areas a brief period of rain. Temperatures will still be in the mid-80s through the afternoon. Overnight into Thursday, a cold front will be moving through and bringing a few more showers as it goes. Early Thursday, before the sun comes up, the rest of the showers will move in from northwest to southeast. Skies will clear and temperatures will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Friday will be a touch cooler with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon and 50s overnight. Over the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity. A few showers are back early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The remnant low associated with Julia is moving toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to be a heavy rainmaker for Mexico but will not be bothering us locally. A cold front will keep all the tropical activity south of Texas.

Southwest Gulf of Mexico:

A trough of low pressure over southeastern Mexico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent land areas. This system is forecast to move slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.