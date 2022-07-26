Tuesday AM Forecast: Showers will be around every afternoon, not everyone will see them

Someone will see rain each afternoon this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Tuesday is looking like a near perfect repeat of Monday. The morning hours will be dry, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. The heat index will hit the triple digits and then some cloud cover and a few showers will move though. About 40% of the area is expected to see rain today. Those that do catch a shower could pick up 1-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. Summertime downpours can temporarily overwhelm the drainage system. Drive with caution when it is actively raining. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat every day this week. Keep your umbrella and your sunglasses close by. You may need both at any time throughout the week. Expect the morning hours to be mostly dry throughout the week. If you need to get out and do yard work, the morning hours are more ideal. Not everyone will see rain every afternoon, so you will be able to dodge the showers if you keep your WBRZ WX App close by. About 30-50% of the viewing area will see a shower each afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will max out in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Check back in every day for a look at the futurecast for an idea of where the afternoon showers will bubble up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.