Tuesday AM Forecast: Scattered storms today, Another system arrives on Friday

Scattered storms will be around early today with drier conditions for mid-week. A weather system on Friday will bring another opportunity to see numerous storms around the state.

Today & Tonight: Rain and storms early Tuesday stay to the south and east of the Baton Rouge area. Roads may still be slick from the heavy downpours Monday evening so use caution on the morning commute. By mid-morning, scattered storm activity is expected to develop across southern Louisiana. The threat for flash flooding is much lower today as these storms will be faster moving, but a few stronger storms with hail and damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

By this afternoon, drier conditions will take over and clearing late could allow temperatures to hit the 80° before sunset. With less cloud cover and calm winds overnight, fog probability increases. Patchy, dense fog is likely early Wednesday, especially south of the Capital City.

Up Next: Wednesday will be very nice, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid-80s. Thursday will be just as warm but with mainly cloudy skies. Each day hold a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most locations will miss rain those days. Mornings will be muggy in the low 60s with some patchy fog.

The dry conditions don't last long. A strong system moving across the country will make it's way to Louisiana on Friday. Numerous showers and storms can be expected throughout the day ahead of a cold front that is set to pass through late Friday night. Some of these storms could become strong to severe and as we get closer to Friday we will have more fine tuned details on the threats.

Behind the front, the weekend is trending to be a bit cooler, right around average for early March, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday look to be mainly dry and with a mix of sun and clouds as well.

– Emma Kate Cowan

