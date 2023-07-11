Tuesday AM Forecast: More showers and storms this afternoon

Level 1 threat for both severe weather and excessive rainfall today.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is starting off a lot like yesterday, and we will see that same steamy forecast repeat. Starting off the day with mostly clear skies, but temperatures are still warm and muggy in the low-80 and upper-70s. Once the sun rises, temperatures will quickly start climbing into the low-90s again. Showers are set to start bubbling up right around lunch time. A sneaky summer boundary is the cause for rain day after day. There will be quiet a few showers and storms possible today. Localized areas could pick up several inches of rain along with gusty winds as showers and storms pass through. A level 1 risk for both severe weather and excessive rainfall is in place for the Capital Area.

Up Next: Wednesday small changes begin to set into the forecast. Starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will be dependent on where showers develop. Most people will hit the low-to-mid 90s before showers start to develop. It will not be a total washout, and fewer people will see rain. Some relief from the constant afternoon showers moves in at the end of the week. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, but that sneaky summertime boundary hats helping fuel showers day after day will be out of our area. A few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.