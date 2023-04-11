Tuesday AM Forecast: Just a few showers today with more on the way

A few showers will startup today with more headed our way tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Cooler temperatures are still in the forecast. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers will start to move in from south to north in the afternoon hours. Showers are much more likely for areas south of the interstate. Tonight, showers may continue on and off until about midnight.

Up Next: Showers will be on and off all day with temperatures capped in the low 70s on Wednesday. There will be more showers in areas further south and east. In between the showers, skies will be overcast. These same showers will last into the overnight hours and the first half of the day on Thursday. Overall rainfall totals are expected to be 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Areas further south and east will see higher rainfall totals. Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Stay connected to the Storm Station! We will dry up for Sunday and into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!