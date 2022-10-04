Tuesday AM Forecast: It's getting a little too dry

Low humidity and no rain have brought back minor drought conditions.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning a little warmer than yesterday as we have started a gradual warmup. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with comfortable humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Drought Monitor: As of Thursday September 27th, south Louisiana is now included in the drought monitor. All the yellow highlighted areas have been categorized as abnormally dry. The Baton Rouge Metro Airport accumulated 0.86 inches of rain in the month of September. Typically Baton Rouge accumulates around 4.42 inches of rain.

Your lawn might need a water this week. We are back on the drought monitor with no rain in the 7-day forecast. #drought #lawx #BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/AoRyO6x6De — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) October 4, 2022

Up Next: Temperatures will be trending a little warmer this week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity all week. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s, trending closer to the normal temperatures for this time of year. Clear skies will last through the weekend and weather will cooperate for the LSU game on Saturday. A cold front is set to move through early on Saturday that will bring overnight lows back down into the 50s for next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances to watch. Neither one is threatening the Gulf at this time. Stay connected for updates.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. Further development should become less likely late this week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move generally northwestward over the eastern

tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.



East of the Windward Islands:

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while the wave moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek and the western Caribbean over the weekend. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of

this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.