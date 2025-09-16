Tuesday AM forecast: Hot with little rainfall, tropical wave developing

Our quiet weather holds through the midweek with warm afternoons and only a stray shower or two.

Today and Tonight: High pressure overhead keeps conditions mostly dry. Subsidence aloft will suppress most storm activity, though a spotty late afternoon shower isn’t impossible. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, while overnight lows settle into the upper 60s north and low to mid 70s south. The dry weather has Burn Bans in place for St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.

Up Next: The quiet stretch continues through Wednesday with plenty of heat and only a slim chance of rain. By late week, an upper trough over the Mississippi Valley will help spark a few more showers each afternoon, but coverage looks isolated at best. Temperatures stay steady with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The Tropics: A broad low pressure area in the central Atlantic (Invest 92L) is getting better organized. Conditions look favorable for development, and a tropical depression or storm will likely form at any time as it tracks west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of developing within the next 7 days. Another wave emerging from the African coast will be monitored and has a low chance of development this week.

