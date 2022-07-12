Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory even with rain in the forecast

A Heat Advisory has been issued for excessive heat despite showers and storms in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Tuesday is looking steamy with a Heat Advisory for the Baton Rouge area. There will be high humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s. A few locations will see a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Even with a cooldown shower or two, the heat index could exceed 108°. Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety. Many locations will stay totally dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders —sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: All week long, showers and storms will be efficient rainmakers, capable of producing a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If your area is experiencing a heavy downpour, avoid areas they typically hold water. The drainage systems will be working overtime this week.

Wednesday will trend wetter with more widespread shower activity. A more active rain pattern should keep the heat advisories away. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers will be possible across all of south Louisiana, but more likely for areas further south. Thursday will also bring scattered storms with the majority of the viewing area picking up a shower. Shower activity will start to scale back as we near the weekend. Rainfall totals for the week will be between 2-5 inches with the highest amounts closer to the coast. Isolated higher amounts are expected and there will likely be a few instances of street and poor drainage flooding this week. This rainy pattern is enhanced by a disturbance in the Gulf. Regardless of its development, we are expecting to see a few bouts of heavy rain this week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

In the Tropics

The disturbance in the Gulf is now just south of the Alabama coastline. Chances for organization and development are low. Either way, this will contribute to higher rainfall totals throughout the week as indicated in the forecast discussion.

From the NHC:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it meanders near the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and the Weather Prediction Center.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.