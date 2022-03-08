Tuesday AM Forecast: Grab your umbrella and keep it close

Today & Tonight: Grab your umbrella this morning. It won’t be raining all day, but a few passing showers will be around from time to time. Some areas are already seeing some rain. Between the showers, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will max out in the low 60s. Tonight, temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Up Next: Wednesday will bring another rainy day. Passing showers will be around all day with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday will bring dry skies with temperatures in the mid-70s before one more pass of rain on Friday. After some scattered showers on Friday, the rainfall totals for the week will come in between 1-2 inches. That rain will come in along a cold front and temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s as the rest of the rain clears. Saturday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s. Saturday night, some areas could drop below freezing. Keep a close eye on the forecast if you have already planted your spring flowers. You may need to cover your plants on Saturday before going to bed. Stay with the WBRZ Weather team for the latest. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— late season freeze—please have access to alerts through Sunday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.