Tuesday AM Forecast: Frost potential declines as morning lows gradually increase

After another cold start in the 30s for most, temperatures quickly increase into the mid-60s to make for another pleasant day. Clouds slowly increase over the next few days but we still remain dry until the next weather system arrives Saturday, bringing with it the chance for rain.

Today & Tonight: High clouds that moved into the area overnight stick around for most of the day today. However, we will still see plenty of sunshine that will take cold morning lows in the 30s to the mid-60s by early afternoon. It should be another quiet, yet beautiful day here in Louisiana. Overnight tonight, with the help of extra cloud cover, temperatures will hang right around the 40° mark, limiting frost development early Wednesday for most.

Up Next: Each day this week, morning lows gradually increase while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid-60s. A variation of sun & clouds can be expected each day with Wednesday and Friday seeing the most cloud cover of the week days. Dry conditions prevail until we reach the weekend. While we could see some spotty showers on Friday, our next weather system is set to arrive on Saturday bringing us the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. By Sunday afternoon, we should dry out with temperatures all weekend staying in the lower 60s. Some of the details with this system will become more clear as we near the weekend, so make sure to check in with the Storm Station daily for the latest updates.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.