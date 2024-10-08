Tuesday AM Forecast: Fall conditions have arrived, Milton remains a major hurricane in the Gulf

A stretch of cool mornings and comfortable afternoons begins Tuesday behind a cold front that delivered very dry and cool air to the state.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday morning lows around the Capital Area will be around 10 degrees cooler the Monday thanks to a cold front that passed through overnight. Temperatures in the low 60s around the state will slowly warm under sunny skies into the mid-80's this afternoon. Winds stay breezy behind the front, out of the N between 5-15 mph, and the dry air moving in will eliminate any sticky feel from the air today. Overnight, temperatures will dip down the furthest they have in months, likely bottoming out in the upper-50s in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Tuesday will be the blueprint for the week ahead. Each day will feature mornings near 60° and afternoons under clear skies in the mid/upper 80s. Winds will be light each day with a lack of humidity and rain as well. Any outdoor plans over the next 7 days, including the Ole Miss game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, will be accompanied by comfortable conditions.

The Tropics: Milton rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane in a little over 24 hours, ranking high among some of the fastest rapid intensifications on record in the Atlantic. As of early Tuesday morning, Milton is back down to Category 4 strength as it brushes the Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm will encounter a more hostile environment on Wednesday which could result in some weakening prior to making landfall in Florida, however still expected to make landfall as a Major Category 3 storm. Unfortunately, the storm will grow in size as it nears the coast. Life-threatening storm surge, high winds, and heavy rain are likely in the region. Locally, no major impacts are expected.

Now Tropical Storm Leslie, located in the central Atlantic, will continue through the open waters as a tropical storm over the next several days before becoming post-tropical later this week.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Afterward, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, moving near the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday or early Friday.

Meanwhile, yet another area of disturbed weather located across portions of South Florida, the Florida Straits and the northwestern Bahamas is expected to move northeastward, where an area of low pressure could

form near the northwestern Bahamas. Some limited tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves

northeastward to east-northeastward around 15 mph. However, upper-level winds are likely to increase in a couple days, which should prevent any further development. This system poses no threat to Louisiana at this time.

