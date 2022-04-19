Tuesday AM Forecast: Closely tracking wind speeds through the day

Low humidity and cooler temperatures will last a little while longer.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Low humidity and cooler temperatures will last through today. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be moving 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph especially in the late morning hours. CLICK HERE for the full wind tracker. Winds will subside later in the afternoon. Tonight, is the last night in the forecast where temperatures drop into the 50s.

Plaquemine: Officials have given the “all clear” after a chemical fire broke out on Monday night at Dow Chemical. The shelter in place order has been lifted. As of 5 a.m., reports in Plaquemine say that the chlorine smell is still in the air. Winds moving 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph will help to mix up high concentrations of chlorine.

Up Next: There is one more chilly start this week. Wednesday morning will bring temperatures in the mid-50s. With lower humidity, temperatures will be able to warm very quickly. Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures in the 80s. Then, humidity will start to fill in. Overnight temperatures into Thursday morning will be muggy in the mid to upper 70s. High temperatures will be just shy of 90° on Thursday through the weekend too. All that humidity in the atmosphere will eventually lead to some isolated showers early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!