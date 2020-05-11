Tua Tagovailoa signs new deal worth $30.275 million over 4-years

MIAMI - Dolphins first round selection and former Crimson Tide quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has officially signed his first NFL contract and its a big one.

According to the Associated Press, The deal is worth $30.275 million on a 4-year guaranteed contract. it also includes $19.6 million in signing bonus.

To celebrate, Tua recorded a video on Mother's Day showing him surprising his mom with a brand new Cadillac Escalade.

Tua was selected 5th overall in this year's draft. The team remains optimistic that he will be ready to play come fall after suffering a hip injury that ended his career at Alabama.

In addition to his new contract, Tua's new #1 Dolphins jersey is among one of the best sellers as of last week.