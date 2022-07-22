Trumpeter faces money laundering, obstruction charges

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Award-winning New Orleans trumpet player Irvin Mayfield faces 19 federal criminal counts, including money laundering and obstruction of justice charges.

A Thursday indictment charges Mayfield and his friend Ronald Markham in connection with their former roles as board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation. The indictment alleges they used more than $1.3 million in library foundation donations to enrich themselves. That included money to pay their salaries at the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, founded by Mayfield, who has since resigned. The men's initial court appearance is set for Jan. 4.

Their attorneys declined immediate comment on the charges.

The indictments follow investigative reports by WWL-TV on Mayfield, who drew praise in the city for his musical artistry and his promotion of the city following Hurricane Katrina.