Trump: Women who abort should be 'punished'

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump says women who get abortions should receive "some form of punishment" without indicating specifically what the punishment should be.



"There has to be some form of punishment," Trump told MSNBC's Chris Matthews at the taping of a town hall in Wisconsin Wednesdays in a heated exchange over whether abortion should be banned.



Pressed by Matthews on the nature of that punishment, Trump responded: "I haven't determined what the punishment should be."



Trump described himself as "pro-life with three exceptions," but didn't provide details as to what those exceptions should be.