Trump: Woman who accused him of sexual assault not his type

30 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 8:37 PM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his "type."
  
The president said in an interview with The Hill on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll is "totally lying."
  
Trump says: "I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened."
  
Carroll says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store.
  
During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.
  
Trump denies the allegations and has disparaged the looks of an accuser before.
