Trump wins Louisiana's electoral votes

Tuesday, November 08 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

Louisiana's eight presidential electoral votes are going to Republican Donald Trump.

As expected, voters in the state Tuesday selected Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton and 11 other third party contenders.

Louisiana was considered so solidly in the Republican column for the presidential election that Trump and Clinton spent little time campaigning in the state.

Both made appearances.

Trump held rallies in the state early in the year, then returned to visit flood-ravaged areas of the state around Baton Rouge in August. Clinton spoke in Baton Rouge during the Democratic primary competition, but didn't come to the region after the catastrophic flooding.

