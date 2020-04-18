69°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump willing to shut down government over wall
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump's tweet Sunday comes two days after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said in a home-state radio interview that a shutdown wasn't going to happen.
Trump says: "I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!"
In the Kentucky radio interview, McConnell did acknowledge that the border funding issue probably wouldn't be resolved until later this year, after the November election.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
We are resilient; Baton Rouge resident proudly displays American flag during daily...
-
Fans' fall football experience will likely be very different, governor says
-
Members of Armed Forces arrive in Baton Rouge to help medical personnel...
-
First responders in Central surprise boy with social distancing birthday parade
-
Domestic violence cases holding steady amid stay-at-home order, batteries have increased