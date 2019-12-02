Trump wants to keep Andrew Jackson on $20 bill

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump says he opposes replacing President Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The Republican presidential front-runner calls it an act of "pure political correctness."



Trump - during a town hall Thursday on NBC's "Today Show" - said he'd prefer to leave Jackson on the bill and place Tubman's image on another denomination instead.



As he puts it: "Maybe we do the $2 bill or we do another bill."



He says Tubman is "fantastic," but that Jackson has "been on the bill for many, many years" and "really represented somebody that really was very important to this country."