Trump wants to keep Andrew Jackson on $20 bill

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 April 21, 2016 11:16 AM April 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump says he opposes replacing President Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. The Republican presidential front-runner calls it an act of "pure political correctness."

Trump - during a town hall Thursday on NBC's "Today Show" - said he'd prefer to leave Jackson on the bill and place Tubman's image on another denomination instead.

As he puts it: "Maybe we do the $2 bill or we do another bill."

He says Tubman is "fantastic," but that Jackson has "been on the bill for many, many years" and "really represented somebody that really was very important to this country."

