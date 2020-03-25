Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, sparks criticism

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump has crowned his weekend rage against the news media with a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit outside a wrestling ring. The man's face is obscured with the CNN logo.



It's not clear who produced the brief video, which appears to be a doctored version of Trump's 2007 appearance on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The 28-second clip was posted on Trump's official Twitter account Sunday morning.



Trump has branded the media as the "opposition party" and CNN as "fake news."



The executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Bruce Brown, is condemning the video as a "threat of physical violence against journalists." He says Trump's tweet is "beneath the office of the presidency."