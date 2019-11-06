Trump turns his campaign focus to Louisiana governor's race

53°
Wednesday, November 06 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the nation's last gubernatorial race of 2019, seeking to drive Louisiana's Democratic governor from office.
  
The president is traveling Wednesday night to the northeastern Louisiana city of Monroe. There, he'll rally supporters to cast their ballots for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, bidding to keep Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards from a second term.
  
Early voting ends Saturday in the Nov. 16 election.
  
An endorsement video circulated by the state GOP shows Trump describing Rispone as "a fantastic man" and Edwards as "a disaster."
  
Edwards downplays Trump's efforts as Washington-style partisanship.
  
Republicans want to reclaim the governorship in a Deep South state where they believe Edwards' 2015 victory was a fluke. Democrats believe securing an Edwards win could demonstrate competitiveness in the region.
