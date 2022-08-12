Latest Weather Blog
Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants
WASHINGTON - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.
The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.
It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.
