Trump to tap Ga. Rep. Price for health secretary
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump has selected Georgia Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
That's according to a person familiar with the decision, which is expected to be announced Tuesday morning.
Price has been a leading critic of President Barack Obama's signature health care law. Trump has vowed to repeal the measure, though he has been unclear about exactly what he hopes to replace it with.
The person familiar with the decision insisted on anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the nomination publicly ahead of Tuesday's announcement.
Trump adviser Newt Gingrich has tweeted his approval, calling Price "the right leader to help Congress replace Obamacare."
