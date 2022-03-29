Trump to award Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL for daring rescue

63°
3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, May 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox 28

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring 2002 assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop.
  
The White House says Trump will present the award this month to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski, who was leading a reconnaissance team that came under fire.
  
The White House says Slabinski "boldly rallied" his team and organized "a daring assault" to rescue a stranded teammate.
  
It says Slabinski carried a "seriously wounded teammate down a sheer cliff face" while leading "an arduous trek across one kilometer of precipitous terrain, through waist-deep snow while continuing to call fire on the enemy."
  
The award is given to those who risk their lives and go above and beyond the call of duty.

