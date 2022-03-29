63°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump to award Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL for daring rescue
Trending News
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring 2002 assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop.
The White House says Trump will present the award this month to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski, who was leading a reconnaissance team that came under fire.
The White House says Slabinski "boldly rallied" his team and organized "a daring assault" to rescue a stranded teammate.
It says Slabinski carried a "seriously wounded teammate down a sheer cliff face" while leading "an arduous trek across one kilometer of precipitous terrain, through waist-deep snow while continuing to call fire on the enemy."
The award is given to those who risk their lives and go above and beyond the call of duty.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
-
10 sites remain for new Mississippi River bridge; top three options to...
-
Two stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge; suspect booked for home...
-
Tax millage renewal for WBR schools fails by one vote
-
Mail bins hit once again at Millwood Drive postal office
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate