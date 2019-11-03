50°
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires

Sunday, November 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.
 
Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a "terrible job of forest management." He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. "No more," he said.
 
Newsom replied with a tweet: "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."
 
The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.
 
Last year Trump made a similar threat amid California fires - accusing the state of "gross mismanagement" of forests.
 
At the time Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.

