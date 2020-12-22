55°
Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting the $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump said in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

