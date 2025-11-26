Trump suggests fake news 'contest' for network news outlets

With lawmakers in Washington facing a deluge of agenda items to address before their December holiday recess, President Trump kicked off the week by pitching a contest to determine "the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted" news network.

The president's suggestion came via Twitter Monday morning, in his first post of the day.

"We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad," he wrote. "Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!"

It was not immediately clear whether the president was serious about the proposal, which notably excluded Fox News, the cable channel that is frequently promoted by the president. In a subsequent tweet, he noted that "the good news is their ratings are terrible, nobody cares."

The message comes as Congress returns to Washington from its Thanksgiving break with several major pieces of legislation to address before year-end. Trump himself wrote on Twitter Sunday night that it was a "big week for tax cuts and many other things of great importance to our country."

He added Monday morning that the bill was "coming along very well."

Nearly two months ago the president tweeted that the Senate Intelligence Committee should launch an investigation into "fake news."

"Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!" he wrote on Oct. 5.

The committee has not taken Trump up on his suggestion.