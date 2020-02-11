64°
Trump slams McCain for opposing health bill

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 9:23 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: USA Today
WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. John McCain's opposition to the latest GOP health care bill is drawing an angry tweet from President Donald Trump.
  
Trump tweeted Monday night: "A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed - complete turn from years of talk!"
  
Trump's tweet accompanied six minutes and 24 seconds of clips of McCain promising repeal and replace of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act over the years.
  
McCain announced Friday that he couldn't support the latest bill, arguing for a bipartisan effort.
  
Earlier in the day, Trump blistered McCain for his decisive July vote killing an earlier Republican effort to erase the 2010 law. Trump called that "a tremendous slap in the face of the Republican party."
