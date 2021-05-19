Latest Weather Blog
Trump signs executive order to address separation of immigrant families at US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he says will keep immigrant families together at the United States-Mexico border.
The president said the new law would keep families together while maintaining zero tolerance for people who enter the country illegally.
"We're signing an executive order...It's about keeping families together while at the same time being sure that we have a powerful, very strong border," the president said.
The President's executive order directs DHS to maintain custody of alien families during the pendency of any criminal improper entry or immigration proceedings involving their members. https://t.co/sM9e5aWWZR— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 20, 2018
Trump had been under mounting pressure to reverse the administration's immigration enforcement policy that has led to more than 2,300 migrant children being separated from their families at the southern border since May.
Trump met with members of the GOP at the Capitol Tuesday night to discuss immigration.
