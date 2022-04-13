65°
Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist

August 15, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve Bannon.
  
At an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump answered questions about his confidence in his top adviser by saying "we'll see what happens."
  
The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has been back in the hot seat as some of Trump's closest advisers nudge the president to get rid of him. The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is under fire for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
  
Bannon once described Breitbart as "the platform for the alt-right."
  
The president says Bannon is a friend and "a good man; he is not a racist."

