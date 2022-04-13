65°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist
Trending News
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve Bannon.
At an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump answered questions about his confidence in his top adviser by saying "we'll see what happens."
The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has been back in the hot seat as some of Trump's closest advisers nudge the president to get rid of him. The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is under fire for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bannon once described Breitbart as "the platform for the alt-right."
The president says Bannon is a friend and "a good man; he is not a racist."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive-by Monday afternoon
-
La. Senator gathering support for a new bridge through social media campaign
-
Man gets new A/C after long saga with home warranty company
-
CATS Board to decide on what ousted CEO will do now
-
Sleeping toddler killed by stray bullet during overnight shootout in BR neighborhood