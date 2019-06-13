89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says Press Secretary Sanders to leave White House

1 hour 13 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 3:24 PM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
  
President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. He says Sanders will be returning to her home state of Arkansas and has not immediately named a successor.
  
Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

  
Her tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular White House press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility.
  
Special counsel Robert Mueller's revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days