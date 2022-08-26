77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says North Korea summit is 'one-time shot' for Kim

4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 12:03 PM June 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.
  
Trump says at a news conference in Canada before leaving for that historic meeting in Singapore that he thinks "it's going to work out very well."
  
He tells reporters at the Group of Seven gathering with world leaders that it's "so far, so good" as he heads into what he calls "unknown territory in the truest sense."
  
But Trump is sounding optimistic and says he believes Kim is prepared to do "something very positive for his people, for himself, his family."
  
Trump says he's about to undertake what he's calling a "mission of peace."
  
The summit is set for Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days