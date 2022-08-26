77°
Trump says North Korea summit is 'one-time shot' for Kim
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.
Trump says at a news conference in Canada before leaving for that historic meeting in Singapore that he thinks "it's going to work out very well."
He tells reporters at the Group of Seven gathering with world leaders that it's "so far, so good" as he heads into what he calls "unknown territory in the truest sense."
But Trump is sounding optimistic and says he believes Kim is prepared to do "something very positive for his people, for himself, his family."
Trump says he's about to undertake what he's calling a "mission of peace."
The summit is set for Tuesday.
