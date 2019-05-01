Trump says 'NO COLLUSION' before Barr testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is claiming "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION" as Attorney General William Barr prepares to appear before Congress for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

Barr's testimony Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee comes amid new revelations that Mueller expressed frustration to Barr about how the report's finding were being portrayed. Trump tweeted: "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. Besides, how can you have Obstruction when not only was there No Collusion (by Trump), but the bad actions were done by the 'other' side?

The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics!" Mueller found no evidence of a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cleared Trump of obstruction of justice after investigators reached no conclusion on that question.

Barr's prepared testimony shows he plans to defend his handling of Mueller's report.