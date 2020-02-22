Trump says he's pleased with his debate performance

SPARKS, Nev. - Presidential candidate Donald Trump says he's pleased with his performance during the third GOP debate, even if the media won't give him credit.

Trump tells several thousand supporters at a rally at the Nugget hotel-casino in Sparks, Nevada, that all the online surveys conducted Wednesday evening show he was the clear winner.

The "polls" he referred to are not scientific surveys of a representative sample of Americans.

Trump entered the third debate no longer the undisputed front-runner and took a less dominating role than in previous debates.

The billionaire businessman praised several of his opponents' performances and spent much of his speech Thursday criticizing the press.

He says he'd like future moderators to have to prove they vote Republican before asking questions.