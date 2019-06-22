94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump says he's in 'no hurry' to strike Iran

Saturday, June 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Yahoo News
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he abruptly called off the military strikes on Iran Thursday because the likely deaths of 150 Iranians would have been out of proportion to the shootdown of an unmanned American surveillance drone.
  
He is also indicating he still hopes for talks with Iranian leaders rather than any escalation of military conflict.
  
Trump says he is "in no hurry," adding that increasingly severe sanctions meant to push Iran to the nuclear negotiating table are "biting" the Iranian economy.
  
Iran, though, is showing no public inclination to negotiate. It is unclear whether Trump, who says the U.S. military had been "cocked and loaded" to hit Iran, is considering new military options.
