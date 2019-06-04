Trump says he's committed to UK trade deal

Photo: AJC

LONDON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to a "phenomenal" trade deal with Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been dogged by her failure to achieve Brexit and is stepping down this week as head of her Conservative Party but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen. It will be the new prime minister's responsibility to achieve Brexit and any bilateral trade deal with the U.S.

At a news conference with May in London on Tuesday, Trump restated his desire for a U.K. trade deal, saying there is "tremendous potential." Trump says the two countries could do two to three times that amount of trade they're currently conducting.