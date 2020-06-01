Trump says he is mobilizing 'heavily armed' military to stop protests

WASHINGTON - National Guard troops were deployed near the White House Monday evening as President Donald Trump said he wanted a military show of force against violent protests gripping the nation.

During a brief news conference at the White House Rose Garden, Trump called himself the "law and order" president before saying "domestic terrorism" was to blame for nationwide unrest in recent days.

"As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property," he said. "We will end it now."

He called on governors to use their National Guard units to "dominate the streets" and said he would deploy the United States active duty military if governors failed to use the National Guard more forcefully.

He said he may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, which permits a president to deploy the military inside the U.S. to deal with civil disorder.

Before Trump spoke, what appeared to be gas was used to disperse protesters near the White House.