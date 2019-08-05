75°
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country'

Monday, August 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem. He says he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday.

Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill." He says the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped."

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

