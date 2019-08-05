75°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country'
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."
Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem. He says he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday.
Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill." He says the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped."
The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mosquito abatement control refusing to use grant for tire shredder
-
Life Share Blood Center holding blood drives to help El Paso victims
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified
-
7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death