Trump says 'great honor' to stand in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Asia (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

"A wonderful meeting" is how President Donald Trump is describing his get-together with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

As Trump was leaving South Korea and ending his four-day trip to Asia, he tweeted about becoming the first American president to set foot in North Korea.

"Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor!" Trump said in his tweet.

After their meeting Sunday, Trump announced that he and Kim had agreed to resume stalled talks on denuclearization in the coming weeks.