Latest Weather Blog
Trump says denuclearization must be verifiable
SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling reporters that North Korea's denuclearization will have to be total and verifiable as he prepares to head home from his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.
Trump spoke with reporters on Tuesday shortly before Air Force One took off from Singapore after a day of meetings with Kim. Trump says the U.S. would have to verify North Korea's denuclearization.
He says: "We're going to have to check it. We will check it. Total and complete."
Trump is heading home a day earlier than expected. He said he didn't want to stay an extra night when everything he'd set out to do had been accomplished.
Trending News
He says, "There was nothing more we could have done." Trump will be stopping in Guam and Hawaii as he makes his way back to Washington
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
-
Possible tornado sweeps through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 5,500 without power...
-
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 near Essen Lane;...
-
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on...
-
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams