Trump said to pick Sen. Jeff Sessions for AG

NEW YORK - President-elect Donald Trump is offering the post of attorney general to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, one of the Trump's closest and most consistent allies.



That's according to a senior Trump official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the conversation.



The official on Friday wouldn't say whether Sessions had accepted the job, which left open the possibility that the arrangement was not finalized.



Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump and was a close adviser throughout the campaign.



Trump released a statement Thursday after a meeting with the senator saying he was "unbelievably impressed" with Sessions.



The Alabama Republican previously struggled with a Senate confirmation hearing when he was nominated for a federal judgeship in 1986. He was dogged by racist comments he was accused of making while serving as U.S. attorney in Alabama.



He later withdrew from consideration for the post.