Trump's sports kick is about politics, but fans have a say

Saturday, November 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on a sports kick, taking in baseball, a mixed martial arts tournament and college football in recent days.
  
Even his re-election campaign made the most of sporting events by airing a pricey television ad during the World Series.
  
Presidents have long used sporting events to woo support, but it's also a venue for fans to express their own political leanings.
  
Trump was booed at Game 5 of the World Series but he's heading to friendlier turf Saturday to watch the two highest-ranked college football teams.
  
Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

