Trump's new DC hotel vandalized with spray-painted graffiti

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, October 02 2016 Oct 2, 2016 October 02, 2016 1:32 PM October 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from WTOP

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's new luxury hotel in downtown Washington has been vandalized.

District of Columbia police say someone spray-painted the phrases "black lives matter" and "no justice no peace" on the front of the building on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the phrases were covered up with pieces of plywood.

Police spokeswoman Aquita Brown said Sunday that police have not identified any suspects. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday, and police are investigating.

The Trump International Hotel opened on Sept. 12. The Trump Organization won a 60-year lease from the federal government to transform the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue into a hotel. Rooms at the hotel start at just under $400 a night, down from nearly $900 a night when the hotel opened.

