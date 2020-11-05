Trump's lead in Pennsylvania reportedly slimming

According to ABC News, as of Thursday morning, shortly before 9 a.m., the percentage of expected vote reporting in Pennsylvania has ticked up from 88% to 89%, while the amount of mail-in ballots counted has remained close to 71%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has continued to narrow his deficit with President Trump from 186,755 votes to 164,414.

There are roughly 775,000 outstanding votes that have yet be counted in the Keystone State, including 717,412 mail-in ballots, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Of the remaining 775,000 or so votes, Biden would need 469,707 -- 60.6% -- to Trump's 305,293 to win Pennsylvania.

