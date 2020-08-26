79°
Trump's immigration speech signals sharp shift

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 01 2016 Sep 1, 2016 September 01, 2016 2:04 PM September 01, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric on illegal immigration has obscured a potentially historic policy shift.

The Republican presidential nominee is the first major party candidate in modern memory to propose limiting legal immigration.

In his speech on immigration late Wednesday, Trump capped a list of steps to combat illegal immigration, with a final pledge to completely revamp the country's legal immigration system in order to lessen the number of people allowed into the United States.

Trump talked about limiting immigration to its historic norms. By making the case in a nationally televised address that immigration overall has to be limited, Trump has embraced the ideals of a small group of activists who, for decades, have sought to sharply reduce all forms of migration to the United States.

