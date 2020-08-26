Latest Weather Blog
Trump's immigration speech signals sharp shift
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric on illegal immigration has obscured a potentially historic policy shift.
The Republican presidential nominee is the first major party candidate in modern memory to propose limiting legal immigration.
In his speech on immigration late Wednesday, Trump capped a list of steps to combat illegal immigration, with a final pledge to completely revamp the country's legal immigration system in order to lessen the number of people allowed into the United States.
Trump talked about limiting immigration to its historic norms. By making the case in a nationally televised address that immigration overall has to be limited, Trump has embraced the ideals of a small group of activists who, for decades, have sought to sharply reduce all forms of migration to the United States.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL physical therapist honored with brand new car for hard work, sacrifices...
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
-
Tuesday 10pm weather update
-
La. National Guard Soldiers ready staging areas with water, MREs ahead of...
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24