Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship

46 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 August 21, 2019 4:44 PM August 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's looking "very seriously" at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.
  
Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville.
  
He says birthright citizenship is "frankly ridiculous."
  
This isn't the first time Trump has claimed he'd do away with it - he also said something similar in October.
  
But the citizenship proposal would inevitably spark a longshot legal battle over whether the president can alter the long accepted understanding that the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil , regardless of a parent's immigration status.
