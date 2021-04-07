80°
Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16
MOSCOW (AP) - President Donald Trump is repeating his denials of any Russian election interference as details are released on his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The White House and the Kremlin announced Thursday that the two leaders would meet in Helsinki on July 16. Ahead of the announcement, Trump tweeted, "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!"
Trump has continually parroted the Kremlin's denial of interference in the 2016 elections. That move has put him out of step with the findings of the U.S. intelligence community and nearly all Democrats and Republicans in Congress who say there is clear evidence of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.
